Empowering women in the outdoors, Brundage Mountain hosts 'Diva Day'

IDAHO — It's an event that celebrates and empowers women in the outdoors, Brundage Mountain's 'Diva Day' is back this Sun., Feb. 13, after being canceled last year because of COVID-19.

"It's been going on at Brundage Mountain for about 15 years, and the idea is to just celebrate women in the outdoors and the comradery that comes when we adventure together," April Whitney, Brundage Mountain Spokesperson, said. "It's to help empower women to feel more confident in the outdoor environment."

Women, 18 and up, can enjoy $56.00 discounted full-day lift tickets, free demos, free snowga (snow yoga), and a SheShred session run by the women of Team Brundage.

"You can show up with your friends, put on a tutu, some beads, whatever costume makes you happy, and come have a good time with us," Whitney said.

Brundage Mountain's Women's Ski Patrol team will also be hosting a morning session for riders who want to learn more about ski patrollers and the work they do to keep everyone safe. Registration for this portion of the event is required. Patrollers will take the group up early to help open the mountain, share their expertise on mountain safety, and show how their avalanche rescue dogs work.

It starts at 8:30 a.m. and space is limited. To register, click here.

All other activities are open to everyone. The day will end with Happy Hour with Deck Divas and Swag giveaways.

"Diva Day is just one way we can reach out, especially to women, and get them excited about their outdoor time, but really it is just the love we all have for the outdoors and recreation that we want to share with everyone," Whitney said.

Riders can expect spring-like conditions on Sunday, so it's recommended to bring sunglasses and sunscreen.

"We haven't had record snowfall for this month, but we have had just enough to keep things fresh," Whitney said. "The forecast for this event is great. The things we brought back this year were the outdoor pieces of this event, so everyone can feel that added confidence of being in the fresh air, and it's going to be sunny."