Showers, t-storms set to continue today

Tuesday evening brought rain, hail and gusty winds to select areas of the Treasure Valley. Wednesday starts out on the drier side, but showers and t-storms are set to develop once again this afternoon.

The Treasure Valley will pick up a 50% chance of rain from 12PM to 4PM due to a weak low pressure system circulating the Pacific NW. Less than a tenth of an inch is expected.

A strong chance of showers and t-storms develop mid-day in our central Idaho mountains. We're looking at an 80% chance of rain in McCall, for example. Expect heavy downpours in the mountains today. McCall could see more than half an inch of rain in the next 24 hours with these storms.