Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Showers, t-storms set to continue today

Early Wednesday morning
Idaho News 6
Early Wednesday morning
Treasure Valley Day Planner
7 Day Extended
Posted at 4:20 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 06:20:22-04

Tuesday evening brought rain, hail and gusty winds to select areas of the Treasure Valley. Wednesday starts out on the drier side, but showers and t-storms are set to develop once again this afternoon.

The Treasure Valley will pick up a 50% chance of rain from 12PM to 4PM due to a weak low pressure system circulating the Pacific NW. Less than a tenth of an inch is expected.

A strong chance of showers and t-storms develop mid-day in our central Idaho mountains. We're looking at an 80% chance of rain in McCall, for example. Expect heavy downpours in the mountains today. McCall could see more than half an inch of rain in the next 24 hours with these storms.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018