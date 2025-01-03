Showers continuing on the radar, find out when drier conditions will persist.

Happy Friday Idaho!

I hope you enjoyed the holiday break and have been getting some rest. To prepare for the day ahead, it's best to pack an umbrella and keep it with you.

Waking up this morning cloudy conditions will persist, with a few isolated showers over the Treasure Valley possible. However, we get a better chance for seeing showers heading into 11am. Dry conditions will follow mid day, but showers will once again pick up around 5pm.

Snow levels will hover around 8,000 feet as the warm front continues to move northward today. Giving the central mountains a mix of both rain and snow.

A cold front will arrive tonight, causing snow levels to drop around 3,500 feet-4,000 feet into Saturday. This will bring another 1-3 inches of snow into the mountains, with less than an inch along Valley floors. Northern areas will see a bulk of the moisture this weekend, giving near 6 to 12 inches to areas above 6,000 feet.

Saturday remains fairly calm though for the Treasure Valley with a chance of showers possible in the mountains.

Sunday will be mostly dry for the Treasure Valley, but areas along the Oregon border- Malheur and Southern Harney counties will continue to see a good chance of showers into Sunday.

Next week looks to be much drier for us with a building of an upper level ridge along the coast. This though, will bring on the chance for another inversion to set up mid week bring above or at normal temperatures to the mountains, and below towards the Valley floors.

Idaho News 6