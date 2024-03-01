Showers continue into the weekend. Here is what to expect.

Happy Friday Idaho

Yesterday a cold front arrived to the area around 5:30 bringing rain to the valley floors and more mountain snow. The heaviest parts of this system even produced thunderstorms in Valley County!

Keep your umbrella with you, the rain is not over just yet! Scattered showers will remain for today. The Treasure Valley and Magic Valley can expect to see scattered showers as early as 8am lasting through the day. Drive safe and slowly as puddles of water will be present on the roads!

With the passing of the cold front, temperatures have dropped. Waking up we will start the day in the 30s, by the afternoon we warm up to the upper 40s. This is different than what we saw last week, with foretasted highs being in the mid 60s and partly sunny skies. Hang in there Idaho, spring and summer will be here before we know it!

The next cold front moves in Saturday morning, bringing bands of rain and snow showers to the Valley floors. The mountains will see 10-20 inches through Sunday above 6500 feet. 6 to 10 inches above 5,000 feet and less than an inch below 4,000 feet. Showers remain on the forecast til Wednesday, however there is a chance of relief going into Monday!

A Winter Weather Advisory is still in place for the Boise Mountains and West Central Mountains through Saturday. Between 6" to 11"! Drive with caution if you are heading to the mountains this weekend as highways 55, 95 & 21 will be snow covered each morning.

Have a good weekend, stay up to date with my latest forecast here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/

