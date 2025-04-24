Shower chances rolling in over the weekend

Watch Now
Good Morning, Everyone!

Enjoy the calm and dry conditions as we head into the weekend. The cooler systems tracking over the weekend will bring a few isolated showers to the Treasure Valley, a slight chance of storms, and a cooler weekend overall.

It's best to prepare by packing the umbrella and having it on hand!

Today
Sunny, with a high near 69. Light winds. Grab the sunglasses!

Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light winds throughout the day.

Friday Night
A 30% chance of showers, slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday
A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of showers 30%

Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of showers 50%, after noon with a possibility of thunderstorms.

Sunday Night
A 20% chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

