Shower chances rolling in over the weekend

Enjoy the calm and dry conditions as we head into the weekend. The cooler systems tracking over the weekend will bring a few isolated showers to the Treasure Valley, a slight chance of storms, and a cooler weekend overall.
It's best to prepare by packing the umbrella and having it on hand!
Today
Sunny, with a high near 69. Light winds. Grab the sunglasses!
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Friday
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light winds throughout the day.
Friday Night
A 30% chance of showers, slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday
A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of showers 30%
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of showers 50%, after noon with a possibility of thunderstorms.
Sunday Night
A 20% chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
