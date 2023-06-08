Severe wind in Boise blows down trees and causes power outages Wednesday night

BOISE, IDAHO — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday night in the Boise and Meridian areas.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Boise City ID, Boise ID and Meridian ID until 6:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/QA7yPBmwpG — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 7, 2023

Strong winds have blown down trees; many of them have fallen across roads.

⚠️ Severe wind gusts have caused widespread tree damage with many downed trees across roadways in the Boise metro area. Slow down and use caution during the evening commute, and please report any damage. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/TvtHgzytJK — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 7, 2023

A strong outflow boundary is moving through the Boise metro area, producing strong winds up to 55 mph. Use caution if traveling and go indoors! #idwx pic.twitter.com/buc4W3jUre — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) June 7, 2023

In addition to the fallen trees, there are also power outages. For an updated map of affected areas, head to Idaho Power's outage map.