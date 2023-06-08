Watch Now
Severe wind in Boise blows down trees and causes power outages Wednesday night

Fallen tree in Boise
Toby Shaw
Posted at 7:02 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 21:02:32-04

BOISE, IDAHO — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning Wednesday night in the Boise and Meridian areas.

Strong winds have blown down trees; many of them have fallen across roads.

In addition to the fallen trees, there are also power outages. For an updated map of affected areas, head to Idaho Power's outage map.

