Severe weather expected in Kansas and Oklahoma over Memorial Day Weekend

Severe weather is expected to continue through the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend, bringing risks of hail and potential strong tornadoes starting late on Saturday.
National Weather Service
A map of forecasted weather risks starting on Saturday, May 225, 2024.
Posted at 8:14 PM, May 24, 2024
Through Saturday

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center forecasts isolated thunderstorms will continue through Saturday morning in a region stretching from the middle of Texas to the mid-South and the mid-Mississippi Valley.

Storms are not forecast to strengthen much, and the risk of tornadoes remains low. The agency warns large hail and strong winds are still possible.

Through Sunday

Conditions are expected to intensify over Kansas and Oklahoma on Saturday into Sunday, where the Storm Prediction Center forecasts a risk of "several strong to violent tornadoes, extreme hail, and corridors of widespread wind damage."

Storms are expected to develop starting in the afternoon, with the greatest tornado risk evolving in the evening hours.

Damage from Friday storms

Iowa and Illinois reported tornadoes on Friday, including a weak tornado near suburban Des Moines. Storms downed power lines and damaged buildings, but there were no deaths or injuries.

Greenfield, Iowa, was cleaning up after severe storms caused deadly tornadoes on Tuesday. Four people were killed and 35 were injured in the town and a fifth person was killed about 25 miles away when a tornado blew her car off the road.

