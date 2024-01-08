Several rounds of snow this week; chilliest air of the season this weekend

Be prepared for an active week of weather with changing conditions each day, especially for the mountains.

Many areas are waking up to the chilliest air of the winter season so far. Temperatures have dipped to the low to mid teens in the Treasure Valley, with subzero air temperatures in the mountains. The Treasure Valley received around 1-3 inches of snowfall on Saturday and more is on the way this week!

Clouds will increase on Monday ahead of a warm front which brings in a round of light snowfall tonight. Up to an inch of snowfall could accumulate in the valley, with 1-4" piling up in the higher elevations. Temperatures warm in wake of the cold front with highs in the lower 40s tomorrow and a changeover to rain below 4000 feet.

A strong upper level low pressure and cold front arrives on Tuesday. A strong breeze will accompany the cold front with wind gusts exceeding 40mph in the Treasure Valley and up to 60mph for the Owyhees and Camas Prairie. Heavy mountain snow persists throughout the morning and afternoon, with blizzard conditions at times. Precipitation remains fairly light during the daytime in the valley, but a burst of heavy rain, snow, and even a clap of thunder is likely as the front passes through.

It will remain breezy on Wednesday as light to moderate snow persists in the valley with an additional 1-4" of additional accumulation in the valley by Wednesday evening. Strong westerly flow will allow for ample moisture in the mountains, especially the west central mountains.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Owyhees and Camas Prairie from Tuesday at 11:00 AM through Wednesday at 11:00 AM with treacherous travel, near zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and subzero wind chills. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11:00 PM Tuesday through 5:00 PM Wednesday for the upper Treasure Valley extending into western parts of the Treasure Valley with 1-3" of snowfall and wind gusts up to 45mph. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the west central mountains, Boise mountains, and Upper Weiser River from 11:00 PM Monday through 5:00 PM Wednesday with dangerous travel due to heavy, blowing snow. Accumulations of 8-15" for mountain valleys and lower elevations and 15-24 inches in the mountains above 6000 feet. Winds gusts could exceed 50mph! A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for eastern parts of the Magic Valley and the east central mountains with 3-6" in the lower elevations 8-12"+ in the mountains. Wind gusts up to 60mph are possible!

More accumulating snow is possible for the valleys on Thursday, with a high likelihood for heavy snow continuing in the mountains as strong westerly flow continues. Snow should begin to diminish some, but not completely shut off, on Friday before the arrival of another storm for the weekend.