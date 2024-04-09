Watch Now
Seasonable temperatures return here's the latest forecast

Posted at 3:55 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 05:55:29-04

Good Morning Idaho

We have another comfortable day ahead of us. The Treasure Valley will start to see seasonable temperatures return today. The average in April is 60 degrees, today's forecast calls for 63 degrees by the afternoon.

No threat of rain or snow in the Valley floors, however, models are tracking a weak cold front passing through Bakery County and the West Central Mountains. This may produce light showers for the mountains, pushing breezy northwesterly winds to the Magic Valley and Mountain Home.

As the high pressure ridge continues to build over the area, Thursday and Friday bring unseasonable temperatures about 15-18 degrees above average. Thunderstorms are still possible Friday afternoon, with light rain also possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast

