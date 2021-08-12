Scorching heat settles in through the weekend

An intense ridge of high pressure will continue to smother Idaho and the Pacific Northwest with scorching, bone-dry conditions from now through at least Saturday.

Here in southern Idaho, Boise could be in for its 18th triple-digit day of the summer as temperatures are slated to reach 100° in the City of Trees on Thursday. It'll be even hotter for the Lower Treasure Valley, where towns like Weiser, Vale and Ontario could hit 105° this afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect Friday and Saturday in Boise due to the sizzling temperatures, along with little overnight relief as lows will barely dip below 70° each morning.

Incoming moisture on Friday could trigger a few isolated thunderstorms in eastern Oregon, but generally, it remains dry for the extended period across our area.

Temperatures stay hotter than average through Sunday, then some relief arrives Monday with the passing of a cool front that will send temps tumbling back down into the mid-80s on Tuesday with a refreshing breeze.