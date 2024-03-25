Scattered showers linger into our Monday. Here's what you need to know.

Happy Monday Idaho!

Waking up temperatures will be in the 30s warming to the mid 50s by the afternoon. Today we won't struggle with heavy downpour like this weekend. However scattered showers linger throughout the afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of the strongest cells producing Thunderstorms. Despite the few straying showers, the Treasure Valley will be mostly pleasant throughout the day.

Idaho News 6 Rain lingers throughout Monday, with the next chances of Widespread Rain arriving Thursday.

Into Tuesday, snow levels will remain at 3500-4500 feet. Due to mid week rain showers minimal snow accumulations are expected for the mountains.

Wednesday a high pressure ridge will build over the area, bringing us back up to the 60s.

Don't get to comfortable with the warmth and dry conditions, a large system arrives on Thursday bringing a chance of rain into the Weekend

