Record-setting highs ahead of a wetter and cooler pattern arriving this weekend

Southwest Idaho is in for a warm stretch of November weather this week, with temperatures nearing record highs before a cooler and wetter pattern arrives this weekend.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sunshine and clouds, with some patchy fog possible early in the morning. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Monday, with lighter winds and dry conditions expected throughout the day.

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The warmest weather arrives Wednesday through Friday, when afternoon highs could reach the mid-60s to around 70 degrees across the lower valleys. That's about 15 to 20 degrees warmer than what we typically see this time of year. Some areas could even approach record-high temperatures.

Idaho News 6

By Friday, winds will begin picking up ahead of our next storm system. Gusts could reach 20 to 40 mph across much of the region, with stronger gusts up to 50 mph possible in parts of southeast Oregon and far southwest Idaho.

Big changes arrive Friday night into Saturday. A cold front will move through the region, bringing a 50–80% chance of rain and mountain snow. Most valley locations will see light rainfall, while snow will be limited to the higher elevations.

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Temperatures will also begin cooling Saturday, with highs dropping about 5 to 10 degrees compared to Friday.

We may catch a brief break from the rain late Saturday into early Sunday, but another storm system is expected to arrive Sunday into Monday. This will bring another round of rain and mountain snow, with precipitation chances around 40–60%.

As colder air moves in Monday, snow levels could drop to between 4,000 and 6,000 feet, allowing snow to reach some lower mountain elevations.

Overall, enjoy the warmer temperatures while they last! Near-record warmth will be the main story through Friday before gusty winds, rain, mountain snow, and cooler temperatures return for the weekend.