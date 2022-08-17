Record heat expected Wednesday

Record heat is expected across the Idaho News 6 viewing area Wednesday, with Boise set to tie the record for most triple-digit days in a year, which was set back in 2003. Wednesday will be the 20th day with a high of 100 degrees or more in 2022.

Boise could break this record Thursday, if the high reaches at least 100 degrees.

The high temperature in Boise is also set to break the record high for August 17. The previous record is 102 degrees, set in 2020. Boise is expected to reach 103 degrees Wednesday.

We're watching a couple of records this week. Wednesday is set to meet the record for most triple-digit days in a year at 20 days. Boise is also expecting a high of 103 Wednesday, which is 1 degree higher than the record high for the day. #WEATHER pic.twitter.com/lDxkfArzPv — Anna Azallion (@annaazallion) August 17, 2022

McCall is also expected to tie or break the record high for Wednesday which is 93 degrees, set in 1967.

A heat advisory is in effect for the Treasure Valley and the Magic Valley Wednesday and an excessive heat warning is in effect for part of the Western Treasure Valley.

There are some head advisories and excessive heat warnings in effect for our viewing area today. High temperatures in the Treasure Valley are expected to range from 103-107. MORE FORECAST INFO HERE: https://t.co/0OCdJLfMgT #WEATHER pic.twitter.com/csJ0viuk7H — Anna Azallion (@annaazallion) August 17, 2022

Both Idaho's Central Mountains and the Treasure and Magic Valleys will see patchy smoke throughout the next couple of days because two wildfires that sparked in Idaho earlier this week.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly as the work week comes to an end, thanks in part to the patchy smoke and some cloud cover. Temperatures will only cool to the mid-90s though, warming back up to the upper-90s for the end of the weekend and start of the next work week.

Rain is also on the way starting Thursday evening and lasting in some areas through the weekend.