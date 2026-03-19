Record breaking warmth continues into Friday

Good Morning Idaho, continue to prepare for warm weather!

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue as a strong ridge of high pressure dominates the region. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s through Friday, challenging or breaking daily records. Mountain locations will also feel the warmth, with temperatures rising well into the 60s.

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So far Boise set a new record on Wednesday reaching 80 degrees. Spring has sprung!

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Fire Danger along Nevada Border

Along with the heat, conditions will remain very dry. Relative humidity values are expected to drop below 15 percent during the afternoon hours, especially in lower elevations near the Nevada border. Combined with occasional breezy winds, this will lead to elevated fire danger concerns through the end of the work week.

Forecast: Record-breaking warmth into Friday, ahead of a cool down on Saturday

Sophia Cruz's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 3/19/2026

Pattern Change :

A pattern shift arrives Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Temperatures will drop by about 10 to 15 degrees, bringing an end to the record-breaking warmth. Expect increased cloud cover, breezy westerly winds, and a chance for light rain in the mountains. Rainfall amounts will be limited, generally less than a tenth of an inch, and snow levels will remain high—above 8,000 feet—keeping most of the precipitation as rain.

Otherwise expect a sunny and warm Friday and temperatures dropping into the 60s Saturday and Sunday. Still the perfect weekend for any outdoor activities.

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Next week

Sunday and Monday will feel cooler, with temperatures returning closer to seasonal averages. Another brief warm-up is expected Tuesday, with valley highs climbing back into the 70s.

By midweek, another system approaches from the Pacific Northwest, bringing cooler air and chances for showers, particularly over the mountains. While instability looks limited, a few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Snow levels will start high before lowering to around 6,000–7,000 feet by late Wednesday as colder air filters into the region.

Conditions begin to dry out again by Thursday, with cooler temperatures settling back in across the region.

Either way, prepare for a temperature roller coaster into the week ahead.

Send in photos or weather questions to my email sophia.cruz@kivitv.com

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