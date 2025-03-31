Rainy morning in Treasure Valley, snowy and cold in the mountains

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — Rain is in the forecast for the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The rain should pick up around 9 to 10 a.m. It'll be a partly cloudy day so some sunshine will peak through those clouds throughout the day.

Our highs for today will be in the mid to low 50s making for a fairly cool spring day in the Treasure Valley. The Magic Valley will also see some rain today, with temperatures mirroring the Treasure Valley with highs in the low 50s and high 40s.

Unlike the Treasure or Magic Valley, our friends in McCall will continue to get snow and sunshine, that snow should continue for the the beginning of the week but a warm up is on the way for the West Central Mountains, Treasure Valley and the Magic Valley.

