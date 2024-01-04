Rain snow mix overnight in the Treasure Valley; turning colder with weekend snow chances

This morning we woke to dense fog and icy roadways and sidewalks in the Treasure Valley. While yesterday's system has moved well off to the east towards Colorado, some residual light snow showers continue to impact the Magic Valley and eastern Idaho. Due to limited visibility less than a quarter of a mile in some areas, a Dense Fog Advisory is active for the Lower Treasure Valley and the Upper Weiser River Basin until 9:00am Thursday.

The fog and low clouds persist through most of the day in the Treasure Valley as weak area of a high pressure extends over Idaho. Meanwhile, a brisk westerly breeze will pick up for Mountain Home and areas east in the Snake River Plain, with sustained winds ranging 10-20mph.

As the day progresses, a weak cold front will approach the region and arrive in eastern Oregon around midnight, bringing along rain and snow showers overnight. Another rain snow mix is likely for the valley, with little to no snow accumulation is anticipated. However, Friday morning's commute may still be icy. A cold northwest breeze will develop behind the cold front on Friday.

Idaho News 6

A more potent storm is set to arrive directly from the Gulf of Alaska. This storm will drag in very chilly air causing snow levels to plummet to valley floors. By the end of the weekend, the valleys can expect to receive 1-3 inches of snow, while areas above 5000 feet could see 4-10 inches. Daytime temperatures will struggle to rise above freezing as overnight lows dip into the 10s early next week.