Rain returns this weekend, more storms next week

Boise State fans heading out for ESPN's College GameDay this weekend should prepare for a change in the weather as a cold front brings rain, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures to the Treasure Valley.

Friday will remain unseasonably warm and dry, but winds will increase throughout the afternoon, with gusts of 20 to 40 mph possible across the region.

Idaho News 6

Rain will move into the Treasure Valley Friday night and continue into early Saturday morning, just as Boise State fans prepare for ESPN's College GameDay. For those hoping to get into the pit, parking opens at 2 a.m., followed by gates at 4:30 a.m. Be sure to have a raincoat handy, as wet conditions are expected during the early morning hours. Rain should gradually taper off Saturday morning as the front moves east towards the Magic Valley, with cooler temperatures sticking around for the afternoon.

Sunday will bring a brief break from the wet weather before another round of valley rain and mountain snow arrives late Sunday into Monday. Additional storms are expected throughout next week, with temperatures continuing to fall and snow levels potentially reaching valley floors by next Friday.