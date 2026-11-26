Happy Thanksgiving! If you're heading out to spend time with family and friends today, you'll want to keep the rain jacket handy, especially if you're traveling north of the Treasure Valley.

A strong atmospheric river is bringing an abundance of moisture into the Pacific Northwest, with portions of Washington's Olympic Peninsula picking up more than six inches of rain in the last 24 hours. Some of that moisture will make its way into southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho this afternoon.

Temperatures will remain warmer than average this Thanksgiving, meaning much of what falls will be in the form of rain rather than snow. Snow levels will start between 5,000 and 6,000 feet before climbing as high as 7,000 to 8,000 feet by this evening.

Idaho News 6

If you're traveling into the mountains for the holiday weekend, snow levels will remain slightly lower across portions of Adams and Valley counties. Higher elevations along Highways 55 and 93 could see 1–3 inches of snow, with a 10% chance of seeing up to 5 inches by Saturday morning.

Our next big change arrives Friday night into Saturday morning as a strong cold front moves through the region. This will bring periods of heavy rain, mountain snow and wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph southwest of the Snake River Plain.

Idaho News 6

From Thanksgiving through Saturday afternoon, the Treasure Valley could pick up around 0.15–0.25 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.

As for our mountains, we're looking at 4–8 inches of snow above 7,000 feet, with the potential for up to two feet along mountain summits above 8,000 feet. Unfortunately, those warmer temperatures will limit snowfall at lower elevations.

We'll catch a brief break from the wet weather late Saturday and through most of Sunday as high pressure builds back into the region. However, valley fog could develop during this dry stretch.

Heading into next week, another round of valley rain and mountain snow is in the forecast. Colder air will move in by Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing snow levels to drop between 4,000 and 5,000 feet. This could bring some much-needed snowfall to our lower mountain elevations.

Despite the cooldown, temperatures are expected to remain around 4–8 degrees above average through much of next week.