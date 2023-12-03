Rain expected to melt away some of the December first snow

IDAHO — December 1 saw the state's first snow roll through the Treasure Valley, but coming rain and warmer temperatures should melt any lingering patches.

Sunday expect rain throughout the day with temperatures sitting in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Higher temperatures are coming around the middle of the week hitting the 50s with a cool down heading into next weekend.

Snow in the mountain ranges will continue to pile up through Monday with a mid-week break of precipitation. More rain is expected to come through on Thursday as temperatures drop.