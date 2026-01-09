Quiet weather ahead, Inversion builds next week

Happy Friday Everyone!

High pressure is moving into the region today, bringing calmer and drier weather to start the weekend. Skies will gradually clear for most areas, though a few clouds will linger along the Boise Foothills and over the central mountains. Any patchy fog in sheltered mountain valleys this morning should fade by mid-morning.

A few light snow showers may hang on in the West Central Mountains early today, but accumulations will be minimal—less than an inch—and snow will taper off by early afternoon. Winds will also ease across the region, though it may stay breezy at times in the Magic Valley.

Looking Ahead to the Weekend

Clearer skies Saturday and Sunday morning could allow valley fog to develop, especially in low-lying and sheltered areas. As high pressure settles in, a surface inversion will begin to form. That means cooler air will be trapped near the ground while higher elevations stay warmer. By Sunday, air quality concerns may increase due to limited mixing.

Next Week’s Outlook

Dry and stagnant conditions are expected to dominate much of the work week. Clouds may increase briefly on Monday, with a small chance of a stray shower mainly north of Baker City and McCall. Otherwise, most areas will stay dry.

As the inversion strengthens, colder air will pool in the valleys, leading to below-normal temperatures and a higher chance of morning fog in next week's morning commutes. Meanwhile, mid-slopes and mountain ridges could run warmer than average.

Enjoy the nice car washing weather!

7-day Forecast

