Quarter-sized hail and rain in Southeast Boise

Posted at 6:46 PM, Jun 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-11 21:33:49-04

BOISE, Idaho — Intense weather trends in the valley continue with hail and rain reports coming in for the Southeast Boise area at around 5:30 p.m. on June 11.

Weather alerts have been issued for the area by the National Weather Service, which will be updated as the day continues and the storm progresses.

Though recent storms have caused flooding in downtown Boise as recently as June 7, it appears that drains are keeping up with the rainfall for the time being.

