Powerful Winds expected, Mountain Snow Returns

Good Morning Idaho! Get ready to grab the umbrellas, A quiet and dry start today gives way to an active stretch of weather through the rest of the week.

Moisture from the Pacific arrives later this evening as a warm front moves in, bringing widespread precipitation overnight. Snow levels will be fairly high, starting near 6,500–7,500 feet this evening and rising to 8,000–9,000 feet by Wednesday morning, keeping most valley locations rain-only.

Wednesday will be the most impactful day as a strong cold front sweeps through during the morning. Heavy showers and gusty winds are expected, with wind gusts potentially reaching 50–60 mph, especially across higher terrain and eastern areas. Winds gradually ease by Wednesday evening, followed by a brief break before another warm front arrives early Thursday.

Damaging winds up to 55 mph are possible through Wednesday morning. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Treasure Valley and central mountains. Impacts include downed tree branches, difficult travel for high-profile vehicles, isolated power outages, and blowing dust or debris, reducing visibility at times. Drive with caution!

This system may bring a burst of morning snow, especially in the mountains, before changing to rain below about 8,000 feet by the afternoon. Higher elevations near McCall, the Wallowas, and Hells Canyon could pick up 6–12 inches of snow before snow levels rise.

Unsettled weather continues into Friday and the weekend. Another cold front Friday evening will lower snow levels significantly, bringing accumulating mountain snow and gusty winds. By Sunday into early next week, a wetter system taps into subtropical moisture, pushing snow levels back up and driving temperatures 10–20 degrees above normal by Monday. Periods of rain and mountain snow continue through Tuesday, with the heaviest precipitation favoring central Idaho terrain.

