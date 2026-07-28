Poor air quality lingers as hot, dry weather continues

A familiar weather pattern will stick around across southwest Idaho through the rest of the week. High pressure over the Desert Southwest will keep conditions hot, dry, and mostly quiet, with only a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon and again Wednesday near the Nevada border in the lower Magic Valley.

However, the biggest concern continues to be wildfire smoke. Smoke from several large fires burning in southeast Oregon will keep skies hazy and air quality poor across much of southwest Idaho. Visibility may also be reduced at times, especially during the overnight and morning hours when smoke settles into valley locations like the Treasure Valley.

Air Quality Forecast

Idaho News 6 The air quality forecast remains unhealthy through Wednesday due to wildfire smoke

Air quality is expected to remain in the Unhealthy category today and Wednesday across the Treasure Valley as wildfire smoke continues to blanket southwest Idaho. At this level, everyone—not just sensitive groups—can begin to experience health effects, with children, older adults, and those with heart or lung conditions at an even greater risk. If possible, limit prolonged time outdoors, keep windows closed, and use filtered air indoors until conditions improve.

The smoke is also affecting temperatures. While it's still warm, the thick haze is blocking some of the sun, keeping afternoon highs a few degrees cooler than they otherwise would be. Temperatures are expected to climb closer to five degrees above normal by Friday and Saturday, although the smoke may continue to limit just how hot it gets.

Idaho News 6 While temperatures are still hot this afternoon, thick smoke keeps us from rapidly warming throughout the day and provides slight relief from the century mark.

Looking ahead to the end of the weekend, a dry cold front is expected to move through on Sunday. That will bring gustier winds and slightly cooler temperatures into early next week. However, little to no rainfall is expected, so dry conditions and wildfire smoke are likely to remain an ongoing concern.

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast