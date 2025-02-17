Pack the Umbrella we've got another round of rain and snow

Good Morning Everyone, I hope you're having a wonderful holiday weekend.

Overnight showers sparked up along the Treasure Valley creating puddles of water on I-84! Be sure to drive safely and take your time through your morning commute. Light showers will continue to stick during rush hour for both your morning and evening commutes, with snow mixing in at times. We aren't expecting heavy accumulations of snowfall, however, surfaces below freezing will allow these flurries to stick. By the end of the day rainfall totals are hovering near 0.25". While valleys will gain rain, our mountains will continue to gain snow showers with 1 to 3" in the south, and 2 to 6" possible in the north.

Rain will taper off overnight, and the sun will return for a bit tomorrow! Enjoy the drier and sunnier conditions into Tuesday and highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday brings back the rain and snow mixture. Snow levels will start near valley floors and slowly mix with rain into the afternoon.

Into the back end of the week, drier conditions take over with a ridge expected to build over the area, bringing back the sunshine for a weekend. Though, it's possible we could see a shower or two sparks up into Sunday.

Those of you heading up to McCall for the Winter Carnival this weekend are in for a treat! Snow accumulations by Thursday hover near 10"! The fresh powder doesn't just stop there either another 7" will be possible from Sunday into next Tuesday. Either way, the poncho and umbrella won't be a bad idea for the weekend!

