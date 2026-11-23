IDAHO — More precipitation starts the work week off, but after the morning, clearer and warmer weather moves in.

Southern Idaho is in for some more showers and snow for those mountain ranges. They quickly pass by Monday, when clearer weather is expected to stick around and a slight climb in temperatures too.

We start out in the 40s for the valley floors and get back into the 50s. Treasure Valley will see 50s almost across the board this week while the Magic Valley will sit in the 40s before rising this weekend to that 50-degree mark.

Getting closer to December, the trend is still warmer than normal but it comes with more showers on the way. Wetter-than-normal weather is a constant moving ahead, which is great news for those mountains that desperately need to build snowpack early on.

Our El Niño pattern will continue to have us warmer than normal this winter, but the wild card of the season was how much precipitation we will get. So far, the trend is more rather than less, and that's what we need to continue to see.

Have a great week and stay warm. At least dry weather is sticking around.