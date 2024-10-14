Only a few more warm days! We have a cold front moving in

Hello all and happy Monday!

It has been an awesome streak of beautiful warm weather, but that ends on Wednesday with cold front taking hold over the Gem State and the Pacific Northwest.

Monday and Tuesday will still be lovely. Expect clear skies and nice temperatures around the upper 70's and low 80's. Don't hold on to those days though, we have a low-pressure system bringing cool weather and precipitation across Idaho.

Expect rain to carry over into Thursday as well. Snow is expected in the mountain ranges too. Cool days will reach into the 60s to start and then only break into the 50s going into the weekend.

Make sure to grab that sweater because the weather will call for it.