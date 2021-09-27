Watch
One more summer-like fall day

Potent cold front shakes things up for Tuesday
Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 9/27/21
Posted at 9:16 AM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 11:16:29-04

Another summer-like fall day across the region Monday, then get ready to break out the sweaters and even the umbrella as a big change-up in our weather pattern arrives on Tuesday!

For today, though, look for abundant sunshine and warm temperatures which to create a very pleasant afternoon, as highs in the Treasure Valley climb into the 80s again with low 70s up in the mountains.

A strong cold front will start moving toward the Gem State this evening, initiating some breezy winds as it approaches late in the day.

The front will push through early Tuesday morning, triggering a burst of of valley rain and high-elevation mountain snow. Tuesday's morning rush hour could be a wet one, but the precipitation is likely over and done with by mid-day. Temperatures will plummet behind the front, with Boise reaching just 60° Tuesday afternoon with a brisk northwesterly wind.

Sunshine and a warming trend set in mid-week, with high temps back up into the 70s by Friday.

