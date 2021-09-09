Watch
Weather

Actions

One more hot, smoky day ahead of 'weather whiplash' for Friday

Temps flirt with record highs on Thursday
items.[0].videoTitle
Rachel Garceau's Idaho News 6 forecast 9/9/21
Posted at 8:27 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 10:27:29-04

One more day of hot, smoky weather before Mother Nature flips the switch on us for Friday!

On Thursday, we are in for more near-record heat, with Boise likely getting to 95° this afternoon which would tie the current record for September 9th set back in 1997. Temps will be well into the 90s all across the Treasure Valley, with mid-80s and smoky skies in the mountains.

A quick round of unsettled weather could arrive for some areas as early as this evening, with clouds streaming in around dinnertime and a few isolated thunderstorms possible in eastern Oregon and far SW Idaho. The core of the approaching system arrives Friday mid-morning, triggering at-times heavy rain, strong thunderstorms, gusty winds and a near 20° drop in high temperatures!

BSU game-time should be mostly dry, but some models are hinting at showers lingering through sunset so plan for the worst and hope for the best if headed out to Albertsons stadium Friday evening.

By Saturday, the active weather is over, leading to a sunny, less smoky and refreshing weekend with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and mid-80s on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018