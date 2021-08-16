One more day of hot, smoky weather

One more hot and smoky day to endure, then relief sweeps in tonight with the passing of a cool front. Ahead of the front, though, air quality will remain poor as wildfire smoke continues to blanket the Gem State; an Air Quality Warning remains in place until at least mid-afternoon.

Temperatures on Monday will once again reach the upper 90s in the Boise area, with mid-90s and smoke in the Magic Valley.

The cold front will approach from the north-northwest this evening, ushering in periodic gusty winds as it comes through and, possibly, a stray shower or two.

Behind the front, much more pleasant conditions settle in, with highs dipping into the mid-80s in the Treasure Valley with a refreshing breeze that will send much of the smoke packing.

Temperatures drop even further Wednesday, topping off in the 70s in Boise for the first time since June 11th! Anyone headed to the mountains, though, needs to be prepared for active weather as stray thunderstorms and showers are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, with less active and pleasant conditions settling in everywhere on Thursday.