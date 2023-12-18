Watch Now
On and off showers and warming temperatures for the work week

Treasure Valley Extended Forecast
Posted at 7:30 AM, Dec 18, 2023
Highs on Sunday only hit 30° in Boise with the inversion persisting. Several disturbances will weaken the inversion throughout the next several days allowing temperatures to climb well above average.

Intermittent showers will impact the Treasure Valley on Monday, with more numerous showers for Tuesday. Snow levels hover around 6000 feet as around 1-4" of snow accumulates in the central mountains through Wednesday.

It will stay in the upper 40s to around 50° in the valley through Friday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Cooler temperatures and shower chances return next weekend. However, precipitation looks to stay light.

