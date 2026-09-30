October begins warmer than normal

A stretch of warm and dry weather continues across southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon as we close out September and head into the first few days of October.

Today will bring mostly sunny skies, with temperatures slightly above normal. Highs across valley floors will inch closer to the 80s this afternoon.

Idaho News 6

Breezy winds will develop across the western Snake Plain this afternoon, but otherwise conditions remain fairly quiet.

Idaho News 6

High pressure strengthens Thursday into Friday, allowing temperatures to climb even further. Lower valleys will reach the low to mid 80s, with mostly sunny skies Thursday. Clouds increase Friday as a weak disturbance passes through, but rain chances remain very low.

The warming trend continues into the weekend. Temperatures will rise 5 to 15 degrees above normal, with valley highs reaching the mid to upper 80s by Sunday.

A weak system could move across the region Monday. While most locations are expected to stay dry, there is a small 10–15% chance of precipitation over the higher terrain of southwest and central Idaho.

High pressure is expected to rebuild by the middle of next week, keeping southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho warm, dry, and mostly sunny.