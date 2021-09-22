Nice & warm as autumn arrives on Wednesday

Autumn arrives at 1:21pm Wednesday afternoon, and it will be a gorgeous kickoff to the brand new season!

Mostly sunny skies will dominate until this evening, and temperatures rise over Tuesday, reaching the low 80s across much of the Treasure Valley and upper 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

A weak cool front will sweep through late Wednesday evening, possibly triggering an isolated shower or thunderstorm around sunset in far southwest/southern Idaho, though most areas remain dry.

Temperatures will cool a touch on Thursday behind the front, dropping into the upper 70s in the Boise area, but the warmth rebounds quickly for Friday and into the weekend.

Sunny skies and high temps in the 80s will be the trend in the Treasure Valley from Friday through monday, with our next cool-down looking likely to arrive next Tuesday.