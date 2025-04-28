Nice dry start to the week, but don't put away the umbrellas just yet

Happy Monday, everyone. I hope the weekend was restful for you. We are starting a brand new week, make it a good one.

We are kicking off the week on a dry note with 70s! While this is nice, the departing low we saw over the weekend will bring on a chance of thunderstorms into the southeast of Idaho, primarily south of Fairfield.

As we continue into the week, rain chances roll back in Late Tuesday morning into the afternoon. Moisture will move from the NW to SE, with showers organizing over the West Central Mountains. Overall, this system isn't bringing a ton of rain in, you may just get caught in a few light showers.

As we approach the start of May, conditions remain nice and dry with temperatures reaching the 80s by Friday! Get ready for some wonderful pool weather.

An approaching trough will cause showers to roll in both Saturday and Sunday. This will contribute to the possibility of thunderstorms and breezy conditions over the weekend. Temperatures are expected to remain near normal into Sunday.

