Nearly Record Breaking heat ahead of a cool down

We are getting deja vu across the Valley Floors with the return of summer time heat. Temperatures this afternoon in Boise have topped out at about 93 degrees. The record previously was 95 degrees set in 1963!

While it was toasty today, an approaching cold front will cause a dramatic cool into Sunday and the next work week. Expect to see the return of the 80s along the Valley Floors!

Idaho News 6

If this isn't cool enough, don't worry pull the sweaters back out for the next work week! Temperatures will continue to drop into Monday with the return of the upper 60s and 70s. This is a dramatic cool down with about a 20 degree difference from temperatures this Saturday!

This work week looks to remain cool through the week as temperatures only peak on Wednesday in the mid 70s.

Have a great and restful weekend

