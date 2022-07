Tuesday is the start of a record-challenging heat wave in the Treasure Valley. High temperatures will range from 101-105 Tuesday, continuing to warm up by a degree or two through Saturday and Sunday when Boise is expected to reach 105.

Most regions of Idaho will continue to see patchy smoke from wildfires in California and Idaho Tuesday and Wednesday. Air quality in the Treasure Valley remains in the moderate category, but some areas including Ada County have burn restrictions in place.