Near 100-degree heat returns as storm chances increase

Tuesday starts with a few lingering clouds and a small chance for showers and thunderstorms before hotter weather takes over later this week.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible this afternoon, mainly across the higher terrain of southwest and central Idaho. Storm coverage should remain limited, but any stronger storm could produce lightning and gusty outflow winds up to 35 mph.

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The Treasure Valley should stay mostly dry, with temperatures running near to slightly above normal. Any remaining storm chances will continue to decrease into Wednesday as high pressure strengthens across the region.

Wednesday will begin a more noticeable warming and drying trend. Winds should remain fairly light, but wildfire smoke from Oregon and Washington is expected to filter back into the region. The thickest smoke is currently expected across Baker County in eastern Oregon.

Heat builds Thursday and Friday

Summer heat quickly ramps back up late this week as high pressure strengthens over the region. Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days, with temperatures climbing close to 100 degrees across some of the lower elevations.

Along with the heat, winds will gradually become breezier heading into the end of the week.

Monsoon moisture returns

The pattern begins to change again Friday as monsoon moisture pushes north into the region. Shower and thunderstorm chances will first favor the higher terrain before becoming more widespread across the mountains of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.

A Pacific weather system will then move through the Northwest late Friday into Saturday. This should help knock temperatures back down, with highs returning closer to normal Saturday and Sunday.

Overall, expect a relatively quiet Tuesday and Wednesday before the heat peaks Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, increasing moisture will bring back better chances for showers and thunderstorms along with some relief from the heat.

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