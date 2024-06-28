Navigating the weekend check out the best day for your outdoor activities right here

Friday is here, I hope the work week has treated you well.

Winds won't be as strong as yesterday so expect this afternoon to feel warmer. Temperatures will be peaking in the mid 80s giving way to plenty of sunshine.

Tomorrow an area of high pressure rebuilds causing temperatures to sky rocket nearing 100 degrees. Here's the friendly reminder to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take shade breaks!

Temperatures dip by 10 degrees going into Sunday as a trough nears the coast. It does carry moisture and will create instability, so we will have to keep an eye out for thunderstorms, possibly severe ones Sunday Night. The areas with the greatest instability include Southeast Oregon, and the West Central Mountains.

Luckily as we prepare for the next work week breezes will pick up Monday aiding in cooling us down.

Taking a look ahead it does look like temperatures will be nearing 100 degrees for the July 4th Weekend, get ready for the heat Idaho!

Have a safe and restful weekend.

