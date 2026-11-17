A series of storms will keep southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon wet and unsettled this week, bringing more valley rain, mountain snow and gusty winds.

Rain and mountain snow will continue throughout Tuesday as a cold front moves across the region. Showers will gradually decrease from west to east during the afternoon and evening, with a brief break in precipitation expected overnight into early Wednesday.

Idaho News 6

However, the dry weather won't last long. Another storm will arrive Wednesday, bringing more rain, mountain snow, cooler temperatures and gusty winds. Some areas could see wind gusts over 30 mph, especially from the upper Treasure Valley into the Magic Valley.

Snow levels will generally stay between 3,500 and 4,500 feet this week, but could briefly drop to valley floors early Wednesday morning. This means some lower elevations in eastern Oregon could see around half an inch to an inch of snow. Parts of the lower Treasure Valley, mainly on the Oregon side, could also see a rain/snow mix or a light dusting.

Rain and mountain snow will continue Thursday, although this second storm is expected to bring less precipitation than Tuesday's system.

From Wednesday through early Friday, most valleys are expected to receive less than 0.20 inches of rain. Meanwhile, mountains across west-central Idaho and eastern Oregon could pick up another 2 to 4 inches of snow, with up to 6 to 12 inches possible on the highest peaks.

Idaho News 6

A few showers could linger into Friday morning, with another chance for a rain/snow mix in the valleys before conditions begin to dry out.

Saturday will start with a brief break in the wet weather, but another storm is expected to arrive late Saturday and bring additional chances for rain and mountain snow into early next week.

There is still some uncertainty about how much precipitation this weekend's storm will bring, but mountain areas currently have the best chance of seeing additional snowfall.

Skiers and snowboarders, get your boards waxed!