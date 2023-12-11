Much drier for the week ahead!

Light precipitation is causing slippery conditions for the Monday morning commute. In the Treasure Valley, rain is falling for lower elevations, but snow and freezing rain are mixing in above 3500 feet. Beware of patchy black ice and slick travel!

Wintry mix will gradually end this afternoon as the storm system moves southeast. Lingering snow showers continue to impact southern areas into the evening. The start of what looks to be an extended stretch of drier weather begins on Tuesday.

A high pressure ridge builds in tonight into Tuesday. Expect low clouds and dense fog for the next several days, with poor visibility, particularly during the morning commute. Use caution when caught in dense fog!

Idaho News 6

Daytime highs will remain steady in the low to mid 40s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. This is slightly above average for this time of year!