Mountain snow and Valley Rain continues, find out when drier conditions are expected

Happy Tuesday Idaho!

The radar is picking up light showers from Ontario into Twin Falls this morning, with a mixing of rain and snow tracking through the Central Mountains. As we continue into the morning, light rain will stick around. Contributing to puddles and slick roads. Drive safe and slowly!

As we head into the afternoon, it's possible we may get an isolated shower or two but conditions will remain mostly overcast and dry in the Treasure Valley.

Idaho News 6

While we can anticipate rain through the majority of today, the mountains will continue to get fresh powder! Snowfall totals hover between 3"-9". This will be great for skiing and snowboarding, however, not the best conditions for the roads. If you are traveling to the mountains, be sure to take the roads slowly.

As we head into Wednesday light snow showers will continue to dust the mountains, and it's possible valley floors could see an isolated shower or two.

Idaho News 6

Foggy conditions will develop into Wednesday morning with another temperature inversion anticipated to develop Wednesday night. This would continue to bring fog into Thursday morning.

The weekend looks primarily dry, with an isolated shower into Sunday, and more rain expected next Monday.

Breakdown of Forecast:

Tuesday: Light showers through the morning commute. Mostly cloudy, with highs near 46°F and a 30% chance of precipitation.

Tuesday night: 30% chance of rain into the evening, mostly cloudy conditions. Lows dip near 32°F

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with highs near 47°F.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with highs near 39°F.

Friday: Partly sunny, with highs near 39°F.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with highs near 44°F

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with highs near 45°F and a 20% chance of rain.

Stay up to date right here or https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/