Mostly sunny skies follow this weekend's bold weather pattern

Posted at 5:43 AM, Jun 06, 2022
NAMPA, Idaho — Yesterday's thunderstorms moved eastward out of the region, but lingering showers remained in play overnight Monday which is why you may see some damp pavement or wet grass heading out for the day Monday morning.

Heading into today mostly sunny conditions favor the south with partly cloudy skies favoring the north. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will also favor northern areas through this evening as the air is still moist and another short low pressure system off the Pacific is anticipated.

Gusty winds will not be as strong as Sunday but will pass through with any isolated thunderstorm through Wednesday.

By tomorrow, an incoming high pressure system brings warm and sunny weather into the forecast but don't blink because another low pressure system follows bringing significant cloud coverage through Eastern Oregon by Tuesday night and western Idaho Wednesday morning. This system is only strong enough to bring showers into northern mountain areas.

Today through Wednesday anticipate a small increase in temperatures in comparison to Sunday. Increases will average 4-8 degrees.

