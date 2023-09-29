Mostly sunny and mild, but much cooler with scattered showers for the weekend

It's hard to believe the week started with temperatures near 90°! After a chilly start, temperatures only climbed into the upper 60s in the Treasure Valley on Thursday. Daytime highs will nudge back up into the low to mid 70s for our Friday. Most of the day features gorgeous sunshine, but some high clouds will stream in ahead of the weekend storm system.

Cloud cover continues to increase overnight and light showers develop in the Magic Valley. An area of low pressure is moving towards coastal Oregon and will develop into a closed low pressure system on Saturday as it moves into Nevada. Southerly flow will draw moisture into Idaho during the weekend mostly cloudy skies and on-and-off showers.

Unseasonably cool temperatures anticipated as highs will be in the low to mid 60s in the Treasure and Magic valleys on Saturday. Even cooler on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s in the Treasure Valley, low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley, and upper 40s/low 50s in higher elevations. Throughout the weekend, snow levels largely remain above 7000 feet.

