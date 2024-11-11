More valley rain & mountain snow on the way, here is the latest

Weather Summary

A storm system impacts the region Monday through Tuesday, bringing showers and gusty winds. Snow levels will be 6,000-7,000 feet Monday, dropping to 5,000-6,000 feet overnight.

Precipitation amounts have decreased, but higher elevations (above 8,000 feet) may see 8+ inches of snow. Lower elevations will receive less than 1 inch, with rain dominating until Tuesday. Southeast Oregon will experience the strongest winds and heaviest precipitation.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, low 39, east-southeast wind 5-8 mph

Veterans Day

40% chance of rain, high 57, south wind 7-9 mph

Monday Night

Rain, low 35, west-northwest wind 6 mph, 80% chance

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, high 51, west-northwest wind 5-7 mph

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, low 36, north-northwest wind 5-9 mph

Wednesday

40% chance of rain, high 52

Wednesday Night

Rain likely, low 38, 60% chance

Thursday

20% chance of rain, high 53

Thursday Night

30% chance of rain, low 34

Friday

40% chance of rain, high 46

Friday Night

30% chance of rain, low 28

Saturday

Mostly sunny, high 43

Saturday Night

20% chance of rain/snow, low 27

Sunday

40% chance of rain/snow, high 44

Key Takeaways: