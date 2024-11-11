More valley rain & mountain snow on the way, here is the latest

Weather Summary
A storm system impacts the region Monday through Tuesday, bringing showers and gusty winds. Snow levels will be 6,000-7,000 feet Monday, dropping to 5,000-6,000 feet overnight.
Precipitation amounts have decreased, but higher elevations (above 8,000 feet) may see 8+ inches of snow. Lower elevations will receive less than 1 inch, with rain dominating until Tuesday. Southeast Oregon will experience the strongest winds and heaviest precipitation.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, low 39, east-southeast wind 5-8 mph
Veterans Day
40% chance of rain, high 57, south wind 7-9 mph
Monday Night
Rain, low 35, west-northwest wind 6 mph, 80% chance
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, high 51, west-northwest wind 5-7 mph
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, low 36, north-northwest wind 5-9 mph
Wednesday
40% chance of rain, high 52
Wednesday Night
Rain likely, low 38, 60% chance
Thursday
20% chance of rain, high 53
Thursday Night
30% chance of rain, low 34
Friday
40% chance of rain, high 46
Friday Night
30% chance of rain, low 28
Saturday
Mostly sunny, high 43
Saturday Night
20% chance of rain/snow, low 27
Sunday
40% chance of rain/snow, high 44
Key Takeaways:
- Monday's storm brings rain and mountain snow
- Valley rain totals: 0.5-1 inch
- Higher elevations: 8-12 inches of snow
- Snow levels drop to 5000-6000 feet Monday night
- Cooler temperatures prevail through the week
- Additional rain and snow chances Wednesday-Sunday