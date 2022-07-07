Watch Now
More sunshine, warm temperatures in store for end of week

Anna's Thursday July 7, 2022 forecast
Posted at 6:03 AM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 09:23:27-04

The Treasure Valley will continue to see temperatures in the mid-90s for the next few days with an expected high of 95 degrees Thursday and 95 degrees Friday. There is a possibility of a few scattered showers, but conditions will be partly cloudy for much of the day.

Idaho's mountain regions will continue to see temperatures in the 80s today and into the weekend, with the daily chance of showers also sticking around. Those showers could turn into thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening with the possibility of gusty wind, heavy rainfall and possible hail.

The Magic Valley will continue to see sunny and hot conditions with temperatures in the mid-90s Thursday.

