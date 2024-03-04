More snow set to impact the Treasure Valley. Here is what you need to know.

1.5" of snow fell in Boise on Sunday and another 1.5" could easily fall Sunday night just in time for the early morning commute. Slick secondary roads will develop and should last until at least 8 am. Mountain areas will see 1"-3" of snow with this system from late Sunday night through late Monday morning.

Another, stronger system will tap into some tropical moisture and slam into Idaho Monday night with heavier snow in the central mountains. 5"-9" of snow may fall in Long Valley by late Tuesday. The Treasure valley may not see much snow until Tuesday just before sunrise when snow will commence. A cold front is expected to stall across the Treasure Valley and all of southern Idaho for much of the day Tuesday. This leaves the potential for snow to pile up in some areas through Tuesday morning. I will continue to keep a close eye on the potential for heavier snow accumulations. Right now I see the chance of another 1"-2" of snow in the valley with this system but that could change.

Temperatures will finally begin to warm up closer to normal by the weekend with highs expected near 50°.

Stay connected right here for updates to our potential for snow Monday and Tuesday mornings!