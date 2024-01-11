More snow and wind moving in overnight; arctic air settles in this weekend

The Treasure Valley brief lull in the snow overnight aside from an inch or two of snow in the mountain. A calmer Thursday morning commute is ahead, with more snow moving back in tonight.

Heavy snowfall is expected to continue in the mountains until Sunday morning, with mountain valleys receiving 1-2 feet of snow and higher terrain and ski resorts receiving 3-4 feet or more. The west central mountains will see the heaviest amounts.

In the lower valleys, there will be on and off snow showers until Friday, but a stronger system is set to impact the area on Friday night into Saturday. Several inches of snow are possible, especially in the Boise foothills. Temperatures will remain in the 30s for the rest of the week, and a drier and colder air mass will arrive over the weekend and into next week, with highs struggling to reach the 20s.