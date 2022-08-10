More rain, thunderstorms expected Wednesday

If you missed the bit of rain in parts of the Treasure valley Tuesday evening and overnight, there is more on the way Wednesday. Things will still be scattered throughout all regions in the Idaho News 6 Viewing Area, with isolated thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and gusty wind expected at times.

Temperatures in the Treasure Valley will cool along with this rain to the low-90s Wednesday before warming back up to the mid-to-upper 90s for the rest of the work week.

All regions will continue to see a chance of rain each day through Friday, with the best chance of rain in the Treasure and Magic Valleys each evening.