If you're hitting the road or heading to the mountains this Thanksgiving weekend, you'll want to keep a close eye on the forecast. An atmospheric river will bring another round of valley rain and mountain snow to the region, alongside warmer-than-normal temperatures.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, a weak system will bring scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers to eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho today. Showers will taper off by mid-afternoon, with drier conditions returning this evening. Mountain snow accumulations will generally remain under an inch.

Thanksgiving Day

An atmospheric river will move into the Pacific Northwest on Thanksgiving Day, bringing an increase in precipitation across our region by the afternoon. The bulk of the moisture will initially favor areas to our north, with lower chances of rain in the Treasure Valley due to the rain shadow effect.

Idaho News 6

For those traveling along I-84 through eastern Oregon, pockets of freezing rain could create slick road conditions, particularly in Baker County and northwest of Ontario.

Temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees above average through the end of the workweek.

What does this mean for our mountains?

While we have plenty of moisture heading our way, warmer temperatures will unfortunately drive snow levels higher. By Friday, snow levels are expected to climb between 7,500 and 8,500 feet across much of the region, meaning many of our mountain communities could see rain rather than snow.

Higher elevations of the central Idaho and Wallowa mountains could still pick up 6 to 12 inches of snow between Thursday and Saturday. Snow levels could remain slightly lower in northern Adams and Valley counties.

Winds will also pick up heading into Friday evening, with gusts reaching 35 to 45 mph across mountain summits and higher terrain southwest of the Snake River Valley.

Looking ahead

If you're traveling home on Sunday, conditions are looking much more favorable as high pressure briefly builds back into the region.

Another system will move in Monday and Tuesday, bringing cooler temperatures, additional valley rain and mountain snow, with snow levels dropping back down between 5,000 and 6,000 feet.