We're kicking off the workweek with scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers across southwest Idaho and eastern Oregon. Most mountain locations could pick up another 1–3 inches of snow, although some of the higher elevations in central Idaho could see a little more thanks to moisture being pushed up against the mountains.

By Tuesday, we'll finally catch a break! High pressure will bring a brief stretch of drier and slightly warmer weather. However, with all the recent moisture, areas of valley fog could develop overnight and into Tuesday morning. Breezy conditions will also stick around, especially across the Snake Plain.

If you have Thanksgiving travel plans, you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast. Another round of unsettled weather will begin moving into the region Wednesday, with a stronger system arriving on Thanksgiving Day. This system will pull plenty of Pacific moisture into the Northwest, bringing more valley rain and mountain snow, especially across the mountains of northeast Oregon and central Idaho.

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The big difference with this system will be the warmer temperatures. By Friday and Saturday, snow levels are expected to climb to around 6,500–7,500 feet. That means some mountain locations that have been seeing snow could instead see rain, while the higher peaks continue adding to their snow totals.

And we're not done just yet! Another storm system is expected to move in Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures, lowering snow levels and another round of widespread precipitation.

Mountain Snowpack Is Off to an Impressive Start

Despite the warmer temperatures ahead, our mountains are already seeing an impressive start to the snow season.

Several higher-elevation snow monitoring stations across the Steens, Owyhee and Boise Mountains are reporting snow depths near record levels for November.

BOGUS BASIN SNOW DEPTH

20"Current reported depth

9"Typical late-November depth

The current snow depth is double the typical median!

With several more rounds of precipitation expected this week, November could end up being one of the wetter Novembers on record at some locations.

Overall, expect a few more showers today, a brief break Tuesday, and then an active stretch of weather through Thanksgiving weekend. Warmer temperatures will push snow levels higher before another cooldown arrives Sunday.