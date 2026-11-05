Minor rain chances and a weekend warm-up with highs returning in the mid-60s

Happy Thursday! Today will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine across southwest Idaho as a weak weather system moves through the region. Most valley locations, including Boise, will remain dry, with decreasing cloud cover expected throughout the afternoon.

A few isolated showers are possible north of Baker City toward McCall, with around a 10% chance of precipitation across the central Idaho mountains. Higher elevations above 4,500 to 6,000 feet could pick up a light dusting of snow.

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Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages, with locally breezy conditions and wind gusts reaching 20 mph south of Boise.

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Friday and Saturday: A Warming Trend Begins

High pressure will build across the region heading into the weekend, bringing drier weather and gradually warming temperatures.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies, while Saturday will bring more sunshine and noticeably warmer conditions. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures could climb around 10 degrees above normal.

Southeast winds will become breezy Saturday as another weather system approaches the Pacific Northwest. Patchy fog will also be possible during the overnight and early morning hours, especially in sheltered valleys.

Sunday Through Thursday: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues

The warming trend will continue into early next week, with temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees above normal. High pressure will help keep most of southwest Idaho dry, while passing weather systems to our north bring occasional clouds and limited precipitation chances.

Sunday and Monday will feature a 10–20% chance of showers across northern areas, while southern valleys remain largely dry. By Thursday, precipitation chances across the north could increase to 20–30%.

One thing to watch early next week will be stagnant air conditions in the lower valleys. Light winds Monday and Tuesday, combined with high pressure, could allow temperature inversions to develop, trapping cooler air near the surface and limiting air movement.

Overall, expect a relatively quiet stretch of weather, with warmer temperatures and plenty of dry time through the middle of next week.

Unseasonably warm weather kicks in this weekend and continues through next week.